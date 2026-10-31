Cameron Green completes 2,000 runs in Test cricket: Stats

Green made his Test debut against India in December 2020.

He breached the 2,000-run mark in his 40th appearance in the format.

The dasher has a decent average of 35-plus in the format. His tally includes nine fifties besides three hundreds.

While 966 of his runs have come in home Tests at 32.20, he has gone past 1,000 away (home of opposition) games at 42-plus.

The remaining 35 runs have come across two neutral outings at 8.75.