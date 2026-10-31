Cameron Green completes 2,000 runs in Test cricket: Stats
What's the story
Star Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has crossed the 2,000-run mark in Test cricket. The milestone was achieved on Day 5 of the third and final Test against South Africa at Newlands, Cape Town. Green, who struck a fine 65 off 110 balls in his first outing in the game, got to the mark with his 15th run in the final innings. Here are the key stats.
Stats
Here are his Test numbers
Green made his Test debut against India in December 2020.
He breached the 2,000-run mark in his 40th appearance in the format.
The dasher has a decent average of 35-plus in the format. His tally includes nine fifties besides three hundreds.
While 966 of his runs have come in home Tests at 32.20, he has gone past 1,000 away (home of opposition) games at 42-plus.
The remaining 35 runs have come across two neutral outings at 8.75.
Bowling
Here are his bowling numbers
Owing to fitness issues, Green has not been regular in the bowling department in recent years.
However, he has also made a significant mark with the ball.
The right-arm pacer has scalped 39 wickets in whites at 39.82.
Gree has a fifer under his belt, which came against South Africa in the 2022 Boxing Day Test.