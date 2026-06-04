Can India still reach WTC 2027 final? Decoding scenarios
What's the story
India are set to host Afghanistan in a one-off Test, starting June 6 in New Chandigarh. While the match marks India's return to red-ball cricket, it will not impact the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings. This is because Afghanistan are not part of the nine-team points table. India, who earlier lost to South Africa at home, are currently ranked sixth.
Ranking impact
India languishing at sixth spot
India's last Test series was against South Africa in late November 2025, which they lost 2-0. This whitewash had a major impact on the WTC points table, leaving India at sixth position. They have four wins from nine games with a points percentage of 48.15. India earlier drew the five-match Test series in England 2-2 before routing West Indies 2-0 at home.
Practice opportunity
India look forward to NZ, Australia series
Despite not affecting the WTC rankings, the upcoming Test against Afghanistan provides India an opportunity to get some much-needed match practice. This is especially important as they prepare for future Tests that can improve their WTC ranking. India's biggest challenge will be a five-match home series against Australia in early 2027, which could be decisive in determining whether they finish in the top two. Before that, India will also play two Tests in New Zealand.
Information
What about other sides?
Australia top the WTC 2025-27 standings with a PCT of 87.50, with New Zealand (77.78), South Africa (75), and Sri Lanka (66.67) following them. Even Bangladesh (58.33) surpassed India with their latest series win over Pakistan.
System
WTC points system explained
As has been the case, the ICC WTC standings are determined by the percentage of points earned. There are 12 points available for each win in the WTC. Four points are awarded to each team for a draw, with the teams earning six for a tie. A loss leads to no point deduction, while teams can lose points because of slow over-rates. The top two sides in the standings qualify for the final.