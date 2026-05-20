WTC 2025-27: Bangladesh overtake India with historic win over Pakistan

Bangladesh achieved a historic 2-0 series win over Pakistan after winning in Sylhet on May 20. This marked their first-ever whitewash against Pakistan in a home Test series. They defended 436 and won by 78 runs on Day 5. This monumental win has propelled Bangladesh to fifth place in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings, pushing India down to sixth place.

Current standing Bangladesh move up to 5th place in WTC standings In the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle, Bangladesh have won two and lost one of their four games, with one ending in a draw. Their points percentage (PCT) has improved to 58.33, securing them the fifth spot in the updated WTC standings. India, on the other hand, sit in sixth place with a PCT of 48.15. They have won four of their nine games, also losing four (Draw: 1).

Others What about other sides? Pakistan are now ranked in the nine-team WTC standings with a PCT of 8.33. They have won only one of their four Tests so far, losing three. They are ahead of only West Indies, who have lost seven of their eight games. Australia top the standings with a PCT of 87.50, with New Zealand (77.78), South Africa (75), and Sri Lanka (66.67) following them.

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