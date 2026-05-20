WTC 2025-27: Bangladesh overtake India with historic win over Pakistan
What's the story
Bangladesh achieved a historic 2-0 series win over Pakistan after winning in Sylhet on May 20. This marked their first-ever whitewash against Pakistan in a home Test series. They defended 436 and won by 78 runs on Day 5. This monumental win has propelled Bangladesh to fifth place in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings, pushing India down to sixth place.
Current standing
Bangladesh move up to 5th place in WTC standings
In the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle, Bangladesh have won two and lost one of their four games, with one ending in a draw. Their points percentage (PCT) has improved to 58.33, securing them the fifth spot in the updated WTC standings. India, on the other hand, sit in sixth place with a PCT of 48.15. They have won four of their nine games, also losing four (Draw: 1).
Others
What about other sides?
Pakistan are now ranked in the nine-team WTC standings with a PCT of 8.33. They have won only one of their four Tests so far, losing three. They are ahead of only West Indies, who have lost seven of their eight games. Australia top the standings with a PCT of 87.50, with New Zealand (77.78), South Africa (75), and Sri Lanka (66.67) following them.
System
WTC points system explained
As has been the case, the ICC WTC standings are determined by the percentage of points earned. There are 12 points available for each win in the WTC. Four points are awarded to each team for a draw, with the teams earning six for a tie. A loss leads to no point deduction, while teams can lose points because of slow over-rates. The top two sides in the standings qualify for the final.