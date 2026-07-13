Suryakumar Yadav's return to Indian team still possible? Report suggests
What's the story
Suryakumar Yadav, who recently lost his captaincy and place in the Indian T20I team, could still make a comeback. A Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source has said that his return isn't completely ruled out. However, it is contingent on him performing consistently in domestic cricket. Speaking to ANI, the source said, "Doors for Suryakumar Yadav are still open."
Career transition
Suryakumar sacked as captain
Suryakumar was removed as captain and dropped from the squad after leading India to the 2026 T20 World Cup title.
He had announced his ambition for an Olympic gold medal after the title win.
However, he was replaced by Shreyas Iyer, who hadn't played a T20I since December 2023.
Despite these changes, sources have indicated that Suryakumar could still make a comeback if he performs well in domestic cricket.
Leadership challenges
Team India's struggles under Iyer
Under the new captaincy of Iyer, India have struggled to find their footing.
The team was recently whitewashed 2-0 by Ireland and lost a five-match T20I series 4-0 to England. The first match of the series ended in a no-result due to rain.
These defeats have raised questions about India's performance under Iyer and the Gautam Gambhir-led team management.
Selection criteria
The due process for Suryakumar's return
The BCCI has made it clear that the doors for Suryakumar's return are not completely shut.
However, he will have to follow the due process and score heavily in domestic cricket to force his way back into the national team.
This is a common practice as seen in the past with several senior players who made successful comebacks after long absences from international cricket.
Selection rationale
Chief selector Agarkar on Suryakumar's form
Ajit Agarkar, the chief selector, had said that Suryakumar's form was a major factor behind his removal.
He had said it was the "best way forward" going into the 2028 T20 World Cup.
Despite these challenges, Suryakumar could still be given another chance if he performs well for Mumbai in domestic cricket.
However, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been a major yardstick when selecting India's T20I side.
Do you know?
One of India's greatest T20I captains
According to ESPNcricinfo, Suryakumar has a win percentage of 76.92 as captain in T20Is. He led India to 40 wins in 52 matches, losing two (Tied: 2 and NR: 2). Suryakumar oversaw India's transition period following the 2024 T20 World Cup.