Suryakumar Yadav's return to Indian team still possible? Report suggests

Suryakumar was removed as captain and dropped from the squad after leading India to the 2026 T20 World Cup title.

He had announced his ambition for an Olympic gold medal after the title win.

However, he was replaced by Shreyas Iyer, who hadn't played a T20I since December 2023.

Despite these changes, sources have indicated that Suryakumar could still make a comeback if he performs well in domestic cricket.