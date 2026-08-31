Can Vaibhav Sooryavanshi crack the red-ball code? Key numbers
What's the story
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old Indian prodigy, made history by becoming the youngest player to score a half-century in the Duleep Trophy. The record was previously held by the late Laxman Singh, who scored his 50 at the age of 16 years and 23 days in 1969. Sooryavanshi achieved this milestone on Day 2 of the first semi-final between East Zone and Central Zone. His 81-ball 92 helped him take a crucial stride toward Test cricket.
Numbers
What his red-ball numbers state
Sooryavanshi has been a class apart in limited-overs cricket, especially T20s. However, his First-Class career still needs a launch as per the standards he has set.
Sooryavanshi made his Ranji Trophy debut for Bihar in January 2024, aged only 12 years and 284 days.
Before the Duleep Trophy, he had managed 207 runs from eight FC matches at an average of 17.25, including one fifty.
Scores
Sooryavanshi falls short of historic century
Sooryavanshi's young red-ball career has already seen signs of his bravado.
The left-handed dasher smashed 93 off 67 balls against Meghalaya in the 2025/26 Ranji Trophy season.
His Duleep Trophy innings provided another statement, with 7 fours and as many sixes in an 81-ball 92 against Central Zone.
The challenge now is converting such explosive cameos into consistent contributions.
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Seven scores in the 90s
According to Wisden, Sooryavanshi has been dismissed in the 90s seven times. And in most of those knocks, he departed while trying to take the bowler to the cleaners.
Information
Sooryavanshi can still match Sachin Tendulkar
Twice, Sooryavanshi fell short of completing what would have been a historic century. Notably, Sachin Tendulkar remains the youngest centurion in Duleep Trophy history. The Master Blaster, at 17 years and 262 days, achieved the feat during the 1990/91 season.
Records
Incredible white-ball resume
The expectations from Sooryavanshi in red-ball cricket are high because of his incredible limited-overs record.
Last year, Sooryavanshi became the youngest player to score a T20 century - a blistering 38-ball 101 against Gujarat Titans.
Sooryavanshi has the highest individual score in an Under-19 World Cup final - 175 off 80 balls against England in 2026.
His 72 sixes are the most in an Indian Premier League (IPL) season.