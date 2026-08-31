Can Vaibhav Sooryavanshi crack the red-ball code? Key numbers

Sooryavanshi has been a class apart in limited-overs cricket, especially T20s. However, his First-Class career still needs a launch as per the standards he has set.

Sooryavanshi made his Ranji Trophy debut for Bihar in January 2024, aged only 12 years and 284 days.

Before the Duleep Trophy, he had managed 207 runs from eight FC matches at an average of 17.25, including one fifty.