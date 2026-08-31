Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks 57-year-old record in Duleep Trophy

Sooryavanshi joined forces with Abhimanyu Easwaran after Central Zone managed 266 in 80.1 overs.

The two added 161 runs in just 25 overs, with Sooryavanshi doing the bulk of scoring. The young cricketer was dropped at 40 but made the most of his opportunity, hammering boundaries all around the park.

He hit 7 fours and as many sixes in his 92-run knock off just 81 balls.