Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks 57-year-old record in Duleep Trophy
What's the story
Indian batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has etched his name in the history books by becoming the youngest player to score a half-century in the Duleep Trophy. He achieved this feat on Day 2 of the first semi-final between East Zone and Central Zone. Sooryavanshi reached his 50 off just 42 balls while opening for East Zone with Abhimanyu Easwaran.
Knock
Boundary-laden knock from Sooryavanshi
Sooryavanshi joined forces with Abhimanyu Easwaran after Central Zone managed 266 in 80.1 overs.
The two added 161 runs in just 25 overs, with Sooryavanshi doing the bulk of scoring. The young cricketer was dropped at 40 but made the most of his opportunity, hammering boundaries all around the park.
He hit 7 fours and as many sixes in his 92-run knock off just 81 balls.
Achievement
Sooryavanshi breaks 57-year-old record
With his blistering knock, Sooryavanshi broke a record that stood for 57 years.
The previous youngest to score a half-century in the Duleep Trophy was the late Laxman Singh, who achieved the milestone at the age of 16 years and 23 days in 1969.
Sooryavanshi surpassed him at just 15 years and 157 days.
Do you know?
Sooryavanshi can still match Sachin Tendulkar
Sooryavanshi fell eight runs short of completing what would have been a historic century. Notably, Sachin Tendulkar remains the youngest centurion in Duleep Trophy history. The Blaster, at 17 years and 262 days, achieved the feat during the 1990/91 season.
Previous performance
Sooryavanshi's First-class journey
According to Cricinfo, this was Sooryavanshi's second half-century in First-Class cricket. He earlier scored a 33-ball 50 against Meghalaya in the Ranji Trophy.
On his Duleep Trophy debut, Sooryavanshi had a disappointing outing, where he was dismissed for 8.
Despite that setback, Sooryavanshi has shown his red-ball credentials and patience at the crease during this tournament.
He has already proven his mettle in white-ball cricket, shattering plenty of records.