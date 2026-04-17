ICC investigating match-fixing allegations against Cricket Canada: Here's why

The International Cricket Council 's (ICC) Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) is investigating allegations of corruption against Cricket Canada. The probe centers on a match Canada played in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup held in India and Sri Lanka. The allegations emerged in a documentary titled "Corruption, Crime and Cricket," produced by the fifth estate, a Canadian investigative documentary program.

Match scrutiny New Zealand game under the scanner The documentary highlights possible irregularities during Canada's match against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup held in Chennai. It focuses on the fifth over of New Zealand's innings when captain Dilpreet Bajwa bowled. Despite being a batting all-rounder who bowls off-spin, Bajwa's performance was underwhelming as he conceded 15 runs in his over after starting with a no-ball and bowling a wide down the leg side.

Selection controversy Coach's leaked call raises squad selection concerns The second investigation stems from a leaked phone call that involved then-Canada coach Khurram Chohan. In the recording, he alleges that he was pushed to select certain players for the national cricket side. The audio also hints at possible match-fixing attempts, although these claims are difficult to substantiate with actionable evidence.

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Investigation response ICC responds to documentary allegations Responding to the documentary, Andrew Ephgrave, interim General Manager of the ICC's Integrity Unit, said they are aware of its broadcast. However, he added that according to their standard operating procedures, the ACU cannot comment on specific allegations within it. He also clarified that the ICC handles governance matters related to its Members in accordance with the constitutional processes.

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Selection pressure Dassanayake's lawsuit against Cricket Canada The documentary also features another former coach, Pubudu Dassanayake, who claims he faced similar pressure in squad selections for the 2024 T20 World Cup held in the Caribbean and the USA. The board allegedly tried to "force" him into selecting certain players and threatened termination of his contract when he refused. Dassanayake is currently suing the Canada board for wrongful dismissal over this incident.