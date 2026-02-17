Yuvraj Samra becomes Canada's first centurion in T20 World Cups

In a terrific display of power-hitting, Canada's Yuvraj Samra smashed an incredible ton against New Zealand in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Yuvraj smashed a star-studded Kiwi bowling attack, adding a 116-run opening stand with skipper Dilpreet Bajwa. The former has become Canada's first centurion in T20 World Cups. Here are the key stats.

Knock Yuvraj smashes NZ after nominal start Electing to bat first, Canada had a quiet start (32/0 in five overs). However, the sixth over saw Yuvraj smash James Neesham for 3 fours and a six. While Dilpreet Bajwa held his end, Yuvraj's 36-ball half-century propelled Canada past 80. The latter then smashed Cole McConchie as Canada reached 100. The 116-run stand was finally broken by Kyle Jamieson, who dismissed Bajwa (36).

Information Yuvraj completes 58-ball ton In the 18th over, Yuvraj raced to his century off 58 balls, the first for an Associate country batter in the T20 World Cups. Jacob Duffy finally dismissed Yuvraj in the final over. The Canada batter smashed a 65-ball 110 (11 fours and 6 sixes).

Feats Youngest to these landmarks According to Cricbuzz, Yuvraj became the youngest player to score a century in T20 World Cups. He surpassed Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad, who smashed a ton against Bangladesh in 2014 at 22 years and 127 days. Yuvraj also became the youngest to record a 50-plus score in a T20 World Cup match. He overtook Bangladesh's Junaid Siddique (19y 325d against PAK in 2007).

