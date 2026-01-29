T20 World Cup: Captains with best match figures

The ICC T20 World Cup has seen some exhilarating performances across nine editions. While T20I cricket thrives on players' impact, several captains have led from the front. Notably, three captains have taken a four-fer in the tournament so far. Ahead of the 2026 event, have a look at the best match returns as captain in T20 World Cup history (Full Members).

#1 Rashid Khan: 4/17 vs New Zealand, Providence, 2024 Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan tops this elite list. The star wrist-spinner led Afghanistan to their first-ever win against New Zealand during the 2024 T20 World Cup. Defending 159, Afghanistan bowled the Kiwis out for 75 in Providence. Rashid, who took 4/17, bowled a total of 16 dot balls. Notably, Rashid is the only captain with multiple four-fers in the tournament.

#2 Daniel Vettori: 4/20 vs India, Johannesburg, 2007 Daniel Vettori was the first-ever captain to take a four-fer in the T20 World Cup. He struck for New Zealand against India in the inaugural edition. The former left-arm spinner took four wickets for 20 runs as the Kiwis defended 190, restricting India to 180/9. He made a mark after India stood out with a 76-run opening stand.

