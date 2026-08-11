Carabao Cup 2nd-round draw: Chelsea and Tottenham learn their fate
What's the story
The second round of the 2026-27 Carabao Cup has drawn some exciting matchups, with Chelsea set to host Jack Wilshere's Luton Town and Tottenham Hotspur taking on Charlton Athletic in a London derby. The matches are scheduled for the week commencing August 24. Other notable fixtures include AFC Wimbledon visiting Fulham at Craven Cottage and Brentford facing Birmingham City at St Andrew's.
Tournament structure
A look at the Carabao Cup format
The second-round draw was regionalized into Northern and Southern section ties, with matches scheduled for the week commencing August 24.
The remaining Premier League teams will join in the third round, which will be split over two weeks starting September 7.
Teams competing in the UEFA Champions League will start in the later week.
Draw details
Notable fixtures from the 2nd round
In the North draw, Newcastle United will host Championship side West Brom, while Leeds United will face Nottingham Forest in an all-Premier League clash.
Everton will visit Preston in a second-tier club match.
The South draw features Walsall taking on Leyton Orient, Ipswich facing Leicester, Cardiff meeting Norwich, and Stevenage clashing with Reading.
Progress report
Relegated Premier League clubs advance; Crewe, Fleetwood, and Shrewsbury progress
Relegated Premier League clubs West Ham United, Wolves, and Burnley have all advanced to the second round of the Carabao Cup.
Three clubs from League Two, Crewe, Fleetwood, and Shrewsbury, have also secured their spot in this stage of the tournament.
The first-round ties were full of drama as Championship, League One, and League Two sides competed for a place in the second round.
Draw
2026-27 Carabao Cup second round draw in full
North Draw: Stoke City vs Hull City, Newcastle vs West Brom, Blackburn vs Sheffield Utd, Nottingham Forest vs Leeds, Doncaster vs Middlesbrough, Barnsley vs Crewe, Preston vs Everton, Blackpool vs Lincoln, Sheffield Wednesday vs Wolves, Bradford vs Burnley, Fleetwood vs Shrewsbury.
South Draw: Walsall vs Leyton Orient, Ipswich vs Leicester, Cardiff vs Norwich, Stevenage vs Reading, Cambridge vs Millwall, Birmingham City vs Brentford, Southampton vs West Ham, Watford vs Peterborough, Fulham vs AFC Wimbledon, Plymouth or Exeter vs Coventry, Chelsea vs Luton, Tottenham vs Charlton.