Carlo Ancelotti extends Brazil contract until 2030 FIFA World Cup

Carlo Ancelotti has extended his contract as the head coach of the Brazilian national football team until the 2030 FIFA World Cup. The Italian tactician was appointed in May 2025 after leaving Real Madrid. Since then, he has led Brazil to qualify for the upcoming 2026 World Cup, which will be held in Canada, Mexico and the United States next month.

Future plans Football is Brazil's religion, says Ancelotti Ancelotti, 66, expressed his understanding of the importance of football in Brazil from day one. He said, "From the very first minute, I understood what football means to this country." The coach also revealed that he and the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) have been working hard to bring their national team back to its former glory on the world stage.

Contract extension A look at his record with Brazil Ancelotti thanked the CBF for their trust in him as they announced their continued partnership for another four years. His record with Brazil so far includes five wins, two draws, and three losses over 10 matches. The coach is set to announce his squad for the World Cup on May 18, ahead of Brazil's opening match against Morocco on June 13.

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President's statement CBF president lauds new contract for Ancelotti CBF president Samir Xaud hailed Ancelotti's new contract as a "historic day for the CBF and for Brazilian football." He said it was "another firm step in our commitment to offering the five-time world champion national team an increasingly strong, modern and competitive structure." Xaud emphasized that they are working daily to keep Brazil at the highest level of world football.

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