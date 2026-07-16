Carlos Alcaraz to return at Cincinnati Open after wrist injury
What's the story
World number three and seven-time Grand Slam champion, Carlos Alcaraz, has confirmed his participation in next month's Cincinnati Open. The tournament will be held from August 13 to August 23. This comes as a major development in Alcaraz's recovery journey after sustaining a wrist injury during the Barcelona Open in April. Here are further details.
Tournament withdrawals
Alcaraz missed French Open and Wimbledon
After his injury at the Barcelona Open, Alcaraz was forced to withdraw from both the French Open and Wimbledon. The withdrawal meant he missed out on defending his Roland Garros title this year.
The 23-year-old will also miss the Canadian Open, another Masters tournament, which is scheduled to take place in Montreal from August 2-13.
Upcoming challenges
Alcaraz aims to defend US Open title
Despite missing out on the Canadian Open, Alcaraz is determined to make a comeback at the Cincinnati Open.
The tournament will be his last major test before the US Open, where he is the defending champion.
Notably, Alcaraz is also the reigning champion of Cincinnati after Jannik Sinner had to retire from their final match last year due to illness.
Do you know?
Alcaraz is a two-time finalist at Cincinnati Open
Alcaraz is a two-time finalist at Cincinnati Open. Besides winning his maiden title here last year after Sinner had to retire, Alcaraz ended as a runner-up against Novak Djokovic in 2023. Alcaraz was beaten in three sets by Djokovic.
Player updates
Other notable developments
Sinner, who has won all five Masters 1,000 titles this year, will be competing in Montreal after his second consecutive Wimbledon victory.
Meanwhile, Emma Raducanu had pulled out of Wimbledon due to a stress fracture in her lower leg. Raducanu is working hard to recover in time for the US Open starting August 30.