Carlos Alcaraz hails Alexander Zverev as 'world's best player'

Alcaraz and Zverev will join forces for Team Europe against Team World at the 2026 Laver Cup.

Alcaraz, currently ranked No. 2, was out for over four months with a wrist injury before competing at the US Open.

The Spaniard hopes to match Zverev's pace and support him as much as possible during the competition.

The duo trained together on Tuesday and could even play doubles if their team pairs them together.