Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from French Open: Here's why

Cautious approach

Alcaraz's statement on French Open withdrawal

After the injury was confirmed, Alcaraz withdrew from the Madrid Open and also announced his withdrawal from the upcoming Italian Open. He took to social media to explain his decision, saying, "After the results of the tests carried out today, we have decided that the most prudent thing is to be cautious and not participate in Rome and Roland Garros." The 22-year-old added that this is a tough time for him but he believes they will emerge stronger from it.