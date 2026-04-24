Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from French Open: Here's why
What's the story
Carlos Alcaraz, the reigning champion and world number two, has announced his withdrawal from next month's French Open due to a persistent wrist injury. The Spaniard picked up the injury during his first-round match at last week's Barcelona Open. Despite the issue being revealed as more severe by tests afterward, Alcaraz still attempted to compete in Barcelona just two days after losing in Monte Carlo Masters final against long-time rival Jannik Sinner.
Cautious approach
Alcaraz's statement on French Open withdrawal
After the injury was confirmed, Alcaraz withdrew from the Madrid Open and also announced his withdrawal from the upcoming Italian Open. He took to social media to explain his decision, saying, "After the results of the tests carried out today, we have decided that the most prudent thing is to be cautious and not participate in Rome and Roland Garros." The 22-year-old added that this is a tough time for him but he believes they will emerge stronger from it.
Ranking implications
Implications of Alcaraz's withdrawal
Alcaraz's withdrawal from the French Open could have major implications for his ranking as well as Sinner's quest for a career Grand Slam. The Spaniard lost his world number one ranking to long-time rival Jannik Sinner this month after losing to him in the Monte Carlo final. With Alcaraz out, Sinner has a chance to win the French Open and complete his own career Grand Slam.