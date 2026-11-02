Carlos Alcaraz continues his dominance at ATP 500 events: Stats
What's the story
Spanish tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz has continued his dominant run in the ATP 500 events by winning the Vienna Open. The second seed defeated Australia's Alex de Minaur in straight sets, 6-1, 6-4, to clinch his fourth title of the year and maintain an unbeaten streak at this level in 2026. The match lasted 87 minutes.
Winning streak
Alcaraz's incredible streak at ATP 500 events in 2026
Alcaraz's victory at the Vienna Open marks his 16th consecutive win at the ATP 500 level in 2026.
The Spaniard has now won a staggering 26 straight matches in these events, dating back to the 2025 Barcelona Open where he lost to Holger Rune.
This year alone, Alcaraz has claimed titles in Doha and Tokyo as well.
Match analysis
Vienna Open final: How it panned out
In the final match, Alcaraz's aggressive play and groundstrokes troubled De Minaur.
The Australian managed to take five of the seven games in the first set to deuce but couldn't withstand Alcaraz's quality at key moments.
The Spaniard broke De Minaur's serve three times, continuing his pressure in the second set until he finally converted his first championship point after a thrilling all-court rally.
Upcoming challenges
Alcaraz praises De Minaur, reflects on his victory
After the match, Alcaraz acknowledged De Minaur's challenge with his speed and ability to return difficult shots.
The Spaniard said he tried to be aggressive and show De Minaur that he had to play better than him.
With this win, Alcaraz has now won 11 ATP 500 titles, placing him fourth on the all-time list since the series began in 2009.