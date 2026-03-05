Players with a century for NZ in T20 World Cup

New Zealand opener Finn Allen entered the record books with a blistering century against South Africa in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup semi-final at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. Allen hammered a 33-ball 100*, helping the Kiwis chase down 170 in just 12.5 overs. This is now the fastest century in T20 World Cup history. Notably, Allen also became NZ's third centurion in the tournament.

#1 Brendon McCullum: 123 vs Bangladesh, Pallekele, 2012 In 2012, former batter Brendon McCullum became NZ's first centurion in T20 World Cups. He was the only player to have smacked a ton in that edition. His 51-ball century against Bangladesh in Pallekele is still among the fastest. McCullum hammered 11 fours and 7 sixes in his 58-ball 123. The Black Caps successfully defended 191 and won by 59 runs.

#2 Glenn Phillips: 104 vs Sri Lanka, Sydney, 2022 McCullum was the only player on this list for a decade. In the 2022 T20 World Cup edition Down Under, New Zealand's Glenn Phillips smashed 104 off 64 balls against Sri Lanka at Sydney Cricket Ground. His knock was studded with 10 fours and 4 sixes. As a result, the Kiwis won by 65 runs while defending 167.

