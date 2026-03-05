Players with fastest T20 World Cup hundreds (by balls)

New Zealand opener Finn Allen entered the record books with a blistering century against South Africa in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. Allen hammered a 33-ball 100*, helping the Kiwis chase down 170 in just 12.5 overs. This is now the fastest century in T20 World Cup history. Here's the elite list.

#1 Finn Allen: 33 balls vs South Africa, Kolkata, 2026 Allen and Seifert were in control from the start, and they decimated South Africa with powerful shots in the powerplay. Allen got to a 19-ball fifty and took just 14 more balls to reach his ton. His knock had 10 fours and 8 sixes. He also became the third New Zealand batter to smack a ton in T20 World Cups.

Information Fastest T20I ton for New Zealand Allen now also has the fastest century for New Zealand in T20I cricket. He surpassed Glenn Phillips, who smashed a 46-ball hundred against West Indies in Mount Maunganui in 2020.

