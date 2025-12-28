Chamari Athapaththu hammers 52 in her 150th WT20I appearance: Stats

Athapaththu scored a 37-ball 52 for SL-W. She was part of two fifty-plus stands, adding 59 runs alongside Hasini Perera and another 57 with Imesha Dulani. She hammered three fours and three sixes before peirshing in the 13th over. In 150 matches (147 innings), she has raced to 3,559 runs at 25.42. She registered her 14th fifty (100s: 3). Versus IND-W, she now owns 675 runs from 29 matches at 24.10. She clocked her third fifty.

Series update

India lead the series 4-0

In their T20I cricket history, India Women and Sri Lanka Women have played each other 30 times. Out of these encounters, India have won 24 matches while losing five, with one match ending in no result. In the ongoing five-match T20I series, India lead 4-0 after winning the first game by eight wickets, second by seven wickets third by eight wickets and now the 4th match by 30 runs.