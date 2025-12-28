Chamari Athapaththu hammers 52 in her 150th WT20I appearance: Stats
What's the story
Sri Lanka's women's cricket team captain Chamari Athapaththu created history by becoming the first player from her country to play 150 T20I matches. The veteran cricketer achieved this milestone during the fourth T20I of a five-match series against India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Chasing a target of 222 runs, the Lankans managed 191/6 in 20 overs. Notably, Athapaththu hammered a knock of 52 for her side.
Career achievements
Athapaththu slams her 14th fifty in WT20Is
Athapaththu scored a 37-ball 52 for SL-W. She was part of two fifty-plus stands, adding 59 runs alongside Hasini Perera and another 57 with Imesha Dulani. She hammered three fours and three sixes before peirshing in the 13th over. In 150 matches (147 innings), she has raced to 3,559 runs at 25.42. She registered her 14th fifty (100s: 3). Versus IND-W, she now owns 675 runs from 29 matches at 24.10. She clocked her third fifty.
Series update
India lead the series 4-0
In their T20I cricket history, India Women and Sri Lanka Women have played each other 30 times. Out of these encounters, India have won 24 matches while losing five, with one match ending in no result. In the ongoing five-match T20I series, India lead 4-0 after winning the first game by eight wickets, second by seven wickets third by eight wickets and now the 4th match by 30 runs.