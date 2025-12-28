India down SL-W in 4th T20I, take 4-0 lead: Stats

India defeated Sri Lanka by 30 runs in the 4th Women's T20I on Sunday. The match held at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, saw India post a record score of 221/2 in 20 overs. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma added 162 runs for the first wicket which helped India lay a platform. In response, the Lankan Women scored 191/6 to lose by 30 runs.

Summary Summary of the contest India were solid with the bat on a good surface with Mandhana hitting 80 and Shafali scoring 79. Richa Ghosh and Harmanpreet Kaur provided the finishing touches with a key partnership that helped India get to their highest score in the format. For SL-W, Hasini Perera and Chamari Athapaththu did well, scoring 33 and 52 runs respectively. However, they failed to surpass India's score.

Information Highest team totals for both sides As per ESPNcricinfo, both India and Sri Lanka posted their highest team totals in Women's T20Is. India's best score was 217/4 versus West Indies Women. For SL-W, their previous best score was 184/4 vs MAS-W, Dambulla, 2024.

Mandhana Mandhana becomes 2nd Indian woman with 10,000 international runs Mandhana became the 2nd Indian woman with 10,000 international runs. She joined legend Mithali Raj in terms of 10,000 international runs for India Women. Overall, she is the 4th women's batter to attain this landmark. Most international runs in women's cricket: 10,868 - Mithali Raj (IND) 10,652 - Suzie Bates (NZ) 10,273 - Charlotte Edwards (ENG) 10,053* - Smriti Mandhana (IND)

Do you know? Mandhana is the fastest to 10,000 international runs (by innings) As per ESPNcricinfo, Mandhana is now the fastest to 10,000 runs in Women's Internationals (by innings). Mandhana has taken 281 innings, bettering Mithali's 291. Edwards is next having taken 308 innings. Bates follows suit with 314 ininings.

Runs Mandhana hits 80, gets to 4,102 runs in Women's T20Is Mandhana hit 80 off 48 balls. Her knock had 11 fours and three sixes. With this effort, she raced to 4,102 runs in Women's T20Is from 157 appearances (151 innings) at 29.94. She hit her 32nd fifty besides also owning a ton. As per ESPNcricinfo, she went past 550 fours (556). Versus SL-W, Mandhana has 549 runs at 24.95 (50s: 4).

Shafali Shafali Verma slams hat-trick of WT20I fifties versus SL Shafali's 79 came off 46 balls. She hit 12 fours and a six. In 94 matches, she has raced to 2,457 runs at 28.54. She smashed her 14th fifty. Before this clash, she managed unbeaten knocks of 79 and 69. As per ESPNcricinfo, versus Sri Lanka, Shafali now owns 419 runs from 13 matches at 38.09 (50s: 3).

Records Partnership records for Shafali and Mandhana Mandhana and Shafali stitched their 4th century-plus stand (WT20Is). Most 100-plus opening stands in Women's T20Is: 6 - Esha Oza, Theertha Satish (UAE-W) 4 - Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney (AUS-W) 4 - S Mandhana, Shafali Verma (IND-W)* Meanwhile, this is the highest partnership for IND-W for any wicket in T20Is, bettering 143 runs added by Mandhana and Shafali versus WI-W in 2019.

Do you know? 24th fifty-plus stand between the two Mandhana and Shafali now own 24 50-plus stands in Women's T20Is. Australia Women's Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney are the only other pair with 20-plus stands (20).

Information Richa scores 40* from 16 balls India's Richa slammed a 16-ball 40*. She hammered 4 fours and 3 sixes. With this knock, Richa has raced to 1,108 runs from 71 matches (58 innings) at 28.41. Her strike rate reads 144.64.

Chamari Athapaththu scores 37-ball 52 in her 150th WT20I appearance Athapaththu scored a 37-ball 52 for SL-W. Notably, this was her 150th appearance for SL-W in this format. She hammered three fours and three sixes. In 150 matches (147 innings), she has raced to 3,559 runs at 25.42. She has hit her 14th fifth (100s: 3). Versus IND-W, she now owns 675 runs from 29 matches at 24.10. She clocked her third fifty.

Information Hasini Perera scores 20-ball 33 SL-W's Perera scored an impressive 20-ball 33. She hit 7 fours in her knock. In 88 matches, she has 883 runs at 12.79. Apart from Perera, Imesha Dulani scored 29 runs whereas Harshitha Samarawickrama scored a 13-ball 20.