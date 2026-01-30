Champions League 2025-26 play-off round fixtures are out: Check out

Newcastle United will take on Qarabag in a two-legged play-off, hoping to secure their place in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League . The draw was confirmed after Newcastle's 1-1 draw with defending champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) earlier this week. Juventus will take on Galatasaray whereas fellow Serie A club Inter will face Bodo/Glimt. Here are further details about the Champions League 2025-26 play-off round fixtures.

Upcoming matches Other notable fixtures in the Champions League play-off round PSG, who finished 11th in the league phase, will take on rivals AS Monaco in the play-off stage, Meanwhile, 15-time European champions Real Madrid are set to face Benfica, a team managed by their former boss Jose Mourinho. Notably, Benfica earned a play-off berth for the R16 after defeating Real 4-2 at home in Matchweek 8. Manchester City made the cut for R16 at Real's expense.

Draw Here is the draw Bodo/Glimt v Inter Milan Benfica v Real Madrid Monaco v Paris Saint-Germain Qarabag v Newcastle Galatasaray v Juventus Club Brugge v Atletico Madrid Borussia Dortmund v Atalanta Olympiacos v Bayer Leverkusen

Match details A look at the schedule of the play-off round The first legs of the Champions League play-offs will be held on February 17 and 18. The second legs are scheduled for a week later, giving teams enough time to prepare for their opponents. The final of the 2025-26 season will take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary on May 30, promising a grand conclusion to this year's tournament.

