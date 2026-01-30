Champions League 2025-26 play-off round fixtures are out: Check out
What's the story
Newcastle United will take on Qarabag in a two-legged play-off, hoping to secure their place in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League. The draw was confirmed after Newcastle's 1-1 draw with defending champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) earlier this week. Juventus will take on Galatasaray whereas fellow Serie A club Inter will face Bodo/Glimt. Here are further details about the Champions League 2025-26 play-off round fixtures.
Upcoming matches
Other notable fixtures in the Champions League play-off round
PSG, who finished 11th in the league phase, will take on rivals AS Monaco in the play-off stage, Meanwhile, 15-time European champions Real Madrid are set to face Benfica, a team managed by their former boss Jose Mourinho. Notably, Benfica earned a play-off berth for the R16 after defeating Real 4-2 at home in Matchweek 8. Manchester City made the cut for R16 at Real's expense.
Draw
Here is the draw
Bodo/Glimt v Inter Milan Benfica v Real Madrid Monaco v Paris Saint-Germain Qarabag v Newcastle Galatasaray v Juventus Club Brugge v Atletico Madrid Borussia Dortmund v Atalanta Olympiacos v Bayer Leverkusen
Match details
A look at the schedule of the play-off round
The first legs of the Champions League play-offs will be held on February 17 and 18. The second legs are scheduled for a week later, giving teams enough time to prepare for their opponents. The final of the 2025-26 season will take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary on May 30, promising a grand conclusion to this year's tournament.
Possible
Which teams could Premier League sides face in R16?
As per Sky Sports News, if Newcastle advance to the round of 16, they could face Chelsea or Barcelona. Here are teams which Premier League sides can face: Arsenal - Borussia Dortmund, Atalanta, Olympiacos or Leverkusen Man City - Benfica, Real Madrid, Bodo/Glimt or Inter Chelsea - Qarabag, Newcastle, Monaco or PSG Liverpool or Tottenham - Galatasaray, Juventus, Club Brugge or Atletico Madrid Newcastle - Chelsea or Barcelona