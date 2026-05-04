Formula 1: Charles Leclerc slapped with penalty after Miami GP

Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has been slapped with a penalty after the 2026 Miami Grand Prix. The decision was made by the officiating panel, which investigated three separate potential offenses. These were triggered when Leclerc spun out on the last lap and hit the wall. He was later found to have driven his damaged car in an unsafe manner, leaving track multiple times and gaining an advantage in doing so.

Race conduct Leclerc collided with George Russell during the race Leclerc's actions during the race also included a collision with Mercedes rival George Russell at the final hairpin. After investigating these incidents, the stewards handed Leclerc a drive-through penalty. However, since this was given after the Grand Prix, it has been converted into an additional 20 seconds added to his race time. This demoted him to eighth place.

Investigation results Leclerc left track on several occasions without a justifiable reason The stewards' findings confirmed that Leclerc left the track "on several occasions without a justifiable reason." They noted that after spinning out and hitting the wall, he continued on track despite claiming his car was fine except for not negotiating right-hand corners properly. The stewards determined this problem forced him to cut chicanes toward the checkered flag, giving him a lasting advantage by leaving the track in that manner.

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Mechanical assessment Stewards found no evidence of an obvious mechanical issue The stewards also looked into whether there was an additional breach in continuing to drive a car with an obvious and discernible mechanical issue. However, they found no evidence of such a problem and took no further action regarding that potential infringement. In another investigation into Leclerc's contact with Russell at Turn 17, the stewards ruled no further action was necessary as both drivers considered it minor racing incidents.

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Twitter Post Penalty! Charles has been given a 20-second time penalty by the Stewards for leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage. Charles is therefore classified 8th, which promotes Lewis to 6th. — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) May 3, 2026

Information Red Bull's Max Verstappen gets penalty but keeps fifth place Max Verstappen was given a five-second time penalty for crossing the white line at the pit exit after his Miami Grand Prix stop. As per Sky Sports News, however, following Leclerc's 20-second penalty, Verstappen had a near 10-second gap to the next driver behind him, Lewis Hamilton. Therefore, he kept hold of fifth place.