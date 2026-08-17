Charlie Dean appointed England Women's ODI captain for Ireland series
What's the story
All-rounder Charlie Dean has been appointed as England's captain for their upcoming three-match Women's ODI series against Ireland. The matches are scheduled to take place on September 1, 3, and 6. This will be Dean's second stint as captain after leading the side during a Women's ODI series against New Zealand earlier this year. Here are further details.
Team composition
Alice Capsey to don wicketkeeper's gloves
The England team for the Ireland series features a mix of experienced players and newcomers.
Alice Capsey, who was the reserve wicketkeeper at the recent Women's T20 World Cup, will take over Jones's role behind the stumps.
The squad also includes Grace Potts and Kira Chathli, both of whom are yet to earn their first international cap.
Leadership role
A look at England's squad for the Ireland ODIs
Dean's leadership skills will be put to the test as England looks to make a mark in the ODI format.
The squad also features Maia Bouchier, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Sophia Dunkley, Lauren Filer, Dani Gibson, Jodi Grewcock, Freya Kemp, and Ryana MacDonald-Gay.
Charis Pavely is also included in the squad and is likely to make her WODI debut after playing two WT20Is so far.
Coach's perspective
Coach Charlotte Edwards on squad selection
England's head coach Charlotte Edwards has spoken about the squad selection for the series against Ireland.
She said, "The focus has rightly been on T20 cricket for much of this year, but with a memorable run to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final now behind us, this is a chance for players to display their 50-over skills and bank some valuable experience for the future."
Player opportunity
Edwards on opportunity for players to shine
Edwards further emphasized the chance this series presents for players to push their case for future selection.
She said, "We have got plenty of exciting and talented cricketers in our game and this is an opportunity for some of them to push themselves further forward by hopefully contributing to England victories and putting pressure on future selection."
Information
A look at England Women squad
England squad: Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey (wicket-keeper), Kira Chathli, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Charlie Dean (captain), Sophia Dunkley, Lauren Filer, Dani Gibson, Jodi Grewcock, Freya Kemp, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Charis Pavely, Grace Potts, Mady Villiers, and Issy Wong.