Arsenal have extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table with a 2-1 victory over Chelsea . The match at Emirates Stadium saw Jurrien Timber and William Saliba score from corners, highlighting Arsenal's set-piece prowess. Chelsea's hopes of a comeback were dashed when Pedro Neto was sent off after receiving a second yellow card for a foul on Gabriel Martinelli, following an earlier booking for dissent.

Match highlights Chelsea's Piero Hincapie scores in 1st-half stoppage Chelsea's Piero Hincapie scored from a Reece James corner, leveling the match in first-half stoppage time. However, their hopes of a comeback were further dented when Neto was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Gabriel Martinelli just three minutes later. This incident marked the seventh red card for Chelsea in the Premier League this season.

Current standings Arsenal maintain 5-point lead over Manchester City With this victory, Arsenal have restored their five-point lead at the top of the table, although they have played one game more than second-placed Manchester City. After 29 matches, Arsenal own 64 points. This was their 19th win of the season. On the other hand, Chelsea is now three points behind fifth-placed Liverpool in their quest for Champions League qualification. After 28 matches, the Blues have 45 points. This was their 7th defeat of the season.

Opta stats Corner Kings: Arsenal post these numbers This was the ninth time in the Premier League this season that Arsenal have scored a match-winning goal from a corner, now the outright most by a team in a single campaign (overtaking Manchester United's eight in 2012-13). Arsenal have gone 1-0 up from a corner on nine occasions in the Premier League this season. This is now the joint-most by a team in a single campaign, along with Southampton in 1994-95 (9).

Information Arsenal maintain their unbeaten run against Chelsea As per Opta, Arsenal are unbeaten in their last nine Premier League games against Chelsea (W6 D3). Meanwhile, the Gunners have never lost against the Blues in the competition when facing them as league leaders (W5 D1).

Do you know? Arsenal own 16 goals from corners in ongoing PL season Arsenal's 16 goals from corners in the Premier League 2025-26 season is the joint-most by any side in a single campaign, alongside Oldham in 1992-93, West Brom in 2016-17, and the Gunners themselves in 2023-24.