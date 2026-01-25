Chelsea beat Crystal Palace, go 4th in Premier League: Stats

Chelsea FC secured a convincing 3-1 victory against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, propelling them into the Champions League spots. The win in Matchweek 22 of the Premier League 2025-26 season was largely due to Estevao's opener on a counter-attack and Joao Pedro's second goal early in the second half. Enzo Fernandez also contributed by converting a penalty after Jaydee Canvot's unintentional handball was detected via VAR review.

Match details Chelsea's dominance and Palace's struggles Adam Wharton's red card dashed any hopes of a Crystal Palace comeback, even though Chris Richards scored late in the game to deny Robert Sanchez a clean sheet. The match highlighted Chelsea's attacking prowess while further exposing Crystal Palace's ongoing struggles. This was Oliver Glasner's first return to Selhurst since announcing his departure at the season's end and feeling "abandoned" after captain Marc Guehi was sold just before their last game.

Game highlights Palace's missed opportunities and Chelsea's counter-attack Despite Glasner's troubles, Palace started well with Jean-Philippe Mateta missing a golden chance after Ismaila Sarr stole the ball off Benoit Badiashile. However, Sanchez saved Mateta's attempt. On the other end of the pitch, Canvot's mistake was capitalized on by Estevao who scored his first goal since netting against Barcelona. Pedro then scored Chelsea's second goal before Fernandez converted from the spot after Canvot's handball was ruled by VAR review.

Match aftermath Wharton's red card and Palace's continued woes Wharton's red card for a reckless challenge compounded Palace's woes. Despite Richards's late header, Glasner's side is now on an 11-match winless streak, eight points clear of the relegation zone. Meanwhile, Chelsea have now claimed 4 wins from 5 matches across all competitions in Rosenior's first five games in charge of the club. The Blues are looking up in the Premier League standings after this decisive victory over their London rivals Crystal Palace.

Information A look at the points table Chelsea have leapfrogged Liverpool to go 4th. After 23 matches, they have collected 37 points (W10 D7 L6). On the other hand, Palace are placed 15th. This was their 9th defeat of the season.

Match stats Here are the match stats Chelsea had 57% ball possession and managed an xG of 2.20. From 10 attempts, they managed six shots on target. Hosts Palace clocked an xG of 2.03. They had 7 shots on target from 13 attempts. Palace created 4 big chances compared to Chelsea's two. In terms of touches in the opposition box, Chelsea (21) were edged by Palace (26).

Trio Key Premier League numbers for Estevao, Fernandez and Pedro Estevao scored the opener before assisting Pedro. Making his 18th Premier League appearance, Estevao now owns two goals and two assists. Fernandez scored his 7th Premier League goal of the season (A2) from 22 appearances. Overall, he owns 16 goals (A13) from 104 Premier League matches. Former Brighton forward Pedro scored his 8th league goal of the season (A3) from 23 matches. Overall, he owns 30 goals (A13) from 113 league matches.