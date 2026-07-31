Chelsea slapped £10 million fine for breaching agent rules
What's the story
Chelsea FC have been fined £10 million for violating regulations concerning payments to agents. The breaches occurred between 2009 and 2022. Along with the fine, the club has also been handed a suspended ban from registering new players for two transfer windows, as per BBC Sport. The violations were self-reported by club owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital when they bought Chelsea in 2022.
Admission details
Chelsea admitted to making £47 million in undisclosed payments
Chelsea FC admitted to making £47 million in undisclosed payments to unregistered agents and third parties for transfers between 2011 and 2018.
The club had previously been handed a six-point deduction, which was suspended until June 30, 2027. However, this deduction has now been "set aside" on appeal.
The fine imposed on Chelsea will be invested into grassroots football.
Information
Chelsea received 9-month academy transfer ban
In March, Chelsea FC had received an immediate nine-month academy transfer ban and a £750,000 fine over the registration of academy players between 2019 and 2022.
Breaches
Alleged breaches date back to Roman Abramovich era
The alleged breaches date back to Roman Abramovich's ownership of Chelsea.
In March 2022, the UK government imposed sanctions on Abramovich over his alleged ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, allegations he has consistently denied.
Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, he was allowed to sell the club under a special licence after demonstrating that he would not financially benefit from the transaction.