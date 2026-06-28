Chelsea in talks to sign Sunderland's Granit Xhaka: Report
What's the story
Chelsea are reportedly in talks with Granit Xhaka's representatives over a potential transfer for Granit Xhaka. The 33-year-old Swiss international is under contract until 2028 and played a crucial role in Sunderland's European qualification last season. However, despite the interest from Chelsea, Sunderland have made it clear that their experienced midfielder is not for sale at this time, as per reports.
Managerial connection
Xhaka could be open to Chelsea move
Xhaka, who is currently with Switzerland at the World Cup, could be open to a reunion with former manager Xabi Alonso at Chelsea. The duo had previously won the Bundesliga together while playing for Bayer Leverkusen in 2024. However, as of now, personal terms between Chelsea and Xhaka have not been agreed upon.
Club stance
Sunderland not looking to sell Xhaka
Sunderland qualified for the UEFA Europa League at Chelsea's expense on the final day of last season. The club is under no financial pressure to sell key players and has no intention of letting Xhaka go. The former Arsenal man missed just four league games for Sunderland last season, earning plenty of praise as he captained Regis Le Bris's side to a seventh-place finish.
Strategy change
What does this mean for Chelsea?
Chelsea's interest in Xhaka would mark a major shift in their transfer policy, considering the player will turn 34 in September. The club has fielded the youngest team in the Premier League for two seasons and hasn't played anyone aged 30 or over during that time. However, some members of Chelsea's leadership, including co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali, admit changes are needed to improve recruitment.
Transfer strategy
Other transfer news for Chelsea
Chelsea have long planned to sign a midfielder this summer, especially with growing speculation that Enzo Fernandez could join Real Madrid. The club values the Argentina international at around £120 million but hasn't received a formal approach yet. Meanwhile, Chelsea is also set to sign Atalanta right-back Marco Palestra as other players such as Alejandro Garnacho, Liam Delap, Malo Gusto, Trevoh Chalobah, Wesley Fofana and Tosin Adarabioyo face uncertain futures at the club.