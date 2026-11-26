Fofana has apologized to Chelsea for unauthorized interview, confirms Alonso
What's the story
Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana has apologized to the club after giving an unauthorized interview. The two-hour conversation with French YouTuber Zach Nani was published on Friday and included Fofana joking about missing a penalty in Chelsea's Carabao Cup shootout loss to Liverpool. He also revealed he had contemplated retiring during his long injury lay-off but was dissuaded by his agent due to the potential earnings from his lucrative contract at Stamford Bridge.
Apology acknowledged
Fofana knows he was wrong: Alonso
Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso addressed the issue of Fofana's unauthorized interview ahead of Friday's Premier League match against Nottingham Forest.
He confirmed that the player had apologized for his comments and recognized their inappropriateness.
"He apologized, he knows it was not right the moment, it was not right the content," Alonso said during his news conference.
He also assured that such incidents would not happen again in future.
Case closed
Case closed, says Alonso on Fofana's punishment
When asked if Fofana would face any further punishment, such as being dropped from the squad, Alonso said the case was closed.
This comes after Fofana's poor form has contributed to Chelsea's leaky defense in recent weeks.
He was also criticized for his role in the club's heavy 4-1 defeat against Leeds last weekend.
Injury update
Chelsea's injury updates ahead of Nottingham Forest clash
Chelsea's summer signing Maxence Lacroix is still unavailable due to a hamstring injury. Alonso confirmed that he isn't fit to return yet.
Other sidelined players include Joao Pedro (thigh problem), Jamie Gittens, and Jorrel Hato.
However, Moises Caicedo will be involved after recovering from an injury scare against Leeds United.
'Yes [he has been able to train this week] and he is going to be okay for tomorrow,' replied Alonso when asked about Caicedo's fitness.
Information
Chelsea's situation in Premier League this season
Chelsea are 8th in the Premier League 2026-27 standings. From 11 matches, Alonso's men own 16 points. Chelsea have 5 wins, one draw and 5 defeats under their belt. Besides scoring 20 goals, Chelsea have also let in 20.