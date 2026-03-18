PSG tame Chelsea 8-2 on aggregate, reach Champions League quarters

UEFA Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Chelsea 3-0 at Stamford Bridge in the 2nd leg of their Round of 16 clash. PSG had humbled Chelsea 5-2 in the 1st leg in Paris and now they put three past the Blues. With this result, Luis Enrique's men secured a quarter-final berth by winning 8-2 on aggregate. Here are further details and stats.

Humbled Chelsea humbled by holders PSG Chelsea were booed off although it was nowhere near as loud as at half-time. Most home fans at Stamford bridge left the stadium once the side went 3-0 down. Chelsea needed a miracle to turn things around, but it ended pretty tamely for Liam Rosenior & Co. They were 2-0 down after 14 minutes and ended up being outclassed 3-0 by the end.

Do you know? Unwanted feats attained by the Blues Chelsea suffered their joint-heaviest ever aggregate defeat in a 2-legged European tie. Meanwhile, as per Opta, Chelsea conceded eight goals across a competitive two-legged tie (domestic and European) for the first time in their history.

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CHEPSG Key details of the contest Khvicha Kvaratskhelia profited from a Mamadou Sarr mistake to fire PSG into early lead. Achraf Hakimi provided the assist. In the 14th minute, Bradley Barcola made it 2-0 with a stunning finish after PSG were allowed to play through Chelsea. Boos rang around the stadium at half-time before the manager was booed for making triple substitutions. Substitute Senny Mayulu then made it 3-0 (62').

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Squawka Hakimi shines for PSG; Chelsea clock unwanted records As per Squawka, Hakimi is now the first defender in Champions League history to record 5+ assists in two different seasons (2024-25 and 2025-26). 14 minutes is the earliest Chelsea have conceded two goals in a UEFA Champions League match. Kvaratskhelia's goal after 5 minutes and 41 seconds is the earliest that Chelsea have conceded at home in a Champions League knockout game.

Do you know? Trevoh Chalobah stretchered off as Chelsea endure a horrible night Chelsea played the dying moments of the contest with 10 men as defender Trevoh Chalobah was stretchered off the field following an injury. Chelsea were booed again by some of the fans still inside the largely empty Stamford Bridge. It was a night to forget.

Information Here are the match stats Chelsea clocked 18 attempts with 9 shots on target. PSG scored three goals from 5 shots on target as they managed 8 attempts. Chelsea had 28 touches in the opposition box compared to PSG's 15. PSG had 54.20% ball possession.