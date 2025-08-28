Cheteshwar Pujara open to coaching role after retirement from cricket

Former Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara has expressed his willingness to take up a coaching role or work at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence, often referred to as the National Cricket Academy (NCA), in the future. The announcement comes days after he retired from all forms of cricket. Pujara, who has had a stellar 103-Test career with over 7,000 runs, said he would be happy to contribute to Indian cricket in any way possible.

Career transition 'I'll be more than happy to contribute...' Speaking to PTI, Pujara said, "I've enjoyed the broadcasting work for sure. So, I'll definitely continue doing that." He added he hasn't given it much thought but is open to opportunities as they arise. "I've mentioned this earlier also that I would like to stay attached to the game. So, in whatever manner I can contribute to Indian cricket, I'll be more than happy," he said.

Career reflection 'Classical batting has a place in modern-day cricket' Pujara, who was a perfect fit at No. 3 for both anchoring and accelerating innings, reflected on his glorious Test career. He also spoke about the importance of classical batting in modern-day cricket. "I don't think I am sad. I still feel that even in the current era, there is scope for a classical Test match player," he said, reflecting on the state of modern-day cricket.

Runs Second-most Test runs at No. 3 for India One of the most technically sound players, Pujara became the successor Rahul Dravid, known as The Wall. Pujara hammered 6,529 runs batting at No. 3 with an average of 44.41. His tally includes 18 tons and 32 half-centuries. Pujara is only behind the great Dravid, who slammed 10,501 Test runs at this position. No other Indian owns over 3,000 Test runs at No. 3.

Guidance Advice to young players Pujara advised young players to consider playing every format of the game as more white-ball cricket is being played. He explained that players are selected in the Test squad based on their IPL or ODI performances, which makes their game more aggressive. He also referred to Abhimanyu Easwaran and Karun Nair, who got selected after performing well in Ranji Trophy, showing there is still hope for classical Test match batting.