Manchester City chief reaffirms club's innocence in financial investigation: Details
What's the story
Manchester City Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has reiterated his confidence in the club's innocence in the ongoing Premier League financial investigation. His statement comes after reports that most of the 115 charges against Manchester City for breaching Financial Fair Play regulations have been proven. The case is now moving to the appeal stage, according to Sky Sports News.
Chairman's message
Legal confidentiality prevents me from sharing more details: Al Mubarak
In a message to the club's supporters, Al Mubarak said, "The Premier League process still has a long way to run, and our confidence and intent in proving the club's innocence is just as strong as when this began."
He added that while there are many things he would like to share with fans about their confidence in their position, legal confidentiality prevents him from doing so.
Consistent position
'We have faced challenges before and emerged victorious'
Al Mubarak pointed to a statement released by the club on Friday, reiterating their consistent position since February 2023, when they were first charged with over 100 alleged breaches of Premier League's financial rules.
He said, "While some people have been quick to reach their own conclusions, and there is so much noise swirling around us, nothing has changed."
The chairman emphasized that they have faced challenges before and emerged victorious.
External pressures
Al Mubarak dismisses external attempts to undermine the club's momentum
Al Mubarak also dismissed external attempts to undermine the club's momentum.
He said, "There remain many who want to undermine the momentum of our club. We will not give them that opportunity."
The chairman looked forward to upcoming matches after the international break, saying they are exciting moments for the club and its supporters.
Charges
Manchester City found guilty of financial breaches
On September 25, Manchester City were found guilty of almost all charges related to financial breaches in the Premier League.
As per The Athletic, the club was charged after an investigation into alleged violations between 2009 and 2018.
An independent commission was appointed to adjudicate the charges, which came to light after German newspaper Der Spiegel leaked financial documents from City in November 2018.