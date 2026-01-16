WPL: Abhishek Nayar opens up on challenges of coaching women

Abhishek Nayar, the head coach of UP Warriorz (UPW) in the Women's Premier League (WPL) , has opened up about his initial struggles in the new role. The former Kolkata Knight Riders and senior Indian men's team coach said that women's cricket is more demanding than he had expected. "I'm wrapping my head around it," Nayar said while explaining how coaching women requires more direct communication and attention to detail.

Coaching contrast Nayar highlights differences between coaching men and women Nayar, after UPW's seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians on Thursday, stressed on the difference between coaching men and women, saying that in men's cricket, you build trust over time. He said, "If you say 'listen, go over covers,' they will know which ball to do it to, how to do it." However, he found that women's cricket requires more detailed explanations. "The attention to detail is a little more," he explained.

Communication focus Nayar emphasizes communication in coaching women Nayar also stressed the importance of communication while coaching women. He said, "I'm also teaching myself every day that, 'listen Abhishek, open your mouth, talk,' and you sometimes have to do it." He noted that players are very receptive to feedback in women's cricket. However, he admitted that building trust takes time and is still a work in progress for him as a coach.

Leadership praise Nayar praises Meg Lanning's leadership amid early losses Nayar praised UPW's new captain Meg Lanning for her role in helping the team navigate its early losses. He said, "Meg Lanning is hands-on. As she's getting a grip of the team, she's having more conversations, she's talking to people, she's involved." He also praised her meticulous planning and willingness to learn about the strengths and weaknesses of the players.

