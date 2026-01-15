WPL 2026: UP Warriorz claim maiden win after beating MI

UP Warriorz finally opened their account in the 2026 Women's Premier League (WPL) after beating Mumbai Indians. The Meg Lanning-led side successfully chased down 162 on the back of Harleen Deol 's magnificent knock in Navi Mumbai. Harleen slammed a half-century after UPW lost two quick wickets following the Powerplay. Earlier, Nat Sciver-Brunt's terrific 65 powered MI to 161/5 in 20 overs.

Defiance Harleen makes a statement A day ago, a well-set Harleen was retired out during UPW's match against Delhi Capitals. The bizarre move cost UPW the match. Harleen finally completed a well-deserved half-century against MI, winning the match for the Warriorz. The 27-year-old came in after UPW lost both Kiran Navgire and Meg Lanning in the seventh over. She added a 73-run stand with Phoebe Litchfield thereafter.

Chase Harleen gets UPW home Harleen was the aggressor in her innings-defining partnership with Litchfield. They took the Warriorz past 110 within 15 overs. Although Amelia Kerr trapped Litchfield in the 15th over, Harleen completed her half-century off 31 balls. She scored back-to-back boundaries to firmly control the chase. Harleen eventually brought UPW home along with Chloe Tryon. She scored a 39-ball 64* (12 fours).

Early challenge Sciver-Brunt rescues MI from early struggles MI opened with Amanjot Kaur and G Kamalini after UPW elected to field. Their successive dismissals brought MI down to 45/2 in 8.3 overs. Even skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's arrival couldn't steady the ship. A formidable catch from Chloe Tryon ended her stay, leaving MI at 74/3 (12.2 overs). The innings was finally rescued by Sciver-Brunt, who added 85 runs (43 balls) with Nicola Carey.

Information Sciver-Brunt anchors MI's recovery Sciver-Brunt's masterful knock anchored their recovery, while Carey added the finishing touch (32* off 20 balls). The former departed in the final over, scoring 65 off 43 balls. Her knock was laced with 9 fours and a six.

Milestone Joint-most half-centuries in WPL According to ESPNcricinfo, Sciver-Brunt raced to her 10th half-century in the WPL, now the joint-most with Lanning and Harmanpreet. No other batter has more than eight fifties in the tournament. Sciver-Brunt, the highest run-scorer in WPL history, now has 1,166 runs from 32 matches at an average of 46.64. She has a remarkable strike rate of 142.89 in the tournament.

Information Phoebe Litchfield vs Amelia Kerr According to Cricbuzz, Amelia Kerr dismissed Phoebe Litchfield for the eighth time in Women's T20s. The latter has scored 161 runs off 133 balls in this battle so far. The tally includes 55 dot balls.