Coco Gauff reaches 4th round at Wimbledon 2026: Key stats

Numbers

A look at Gauff's Grand Slam numbers

For the 4th time, Gauff has made it to the 4th round at Wimbledon after 2019, 2021 and 2024. Gauff is now 14-6 at Wimbledon in terms of win-loss record. Overall at Grand Slams, Gauff has raced to an 83-25 win-loss record. Gauff is a two-time Grand Slam winner and is seeking her third title, including a maiden one at Wimbledon.