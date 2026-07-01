Coco Gauff reaches 4th round at Wimbledon 2026: Key stats
What's the story
Women's singles tennis star, Coco Gauff, has advanced to the 4th round of 2026 Wimbledon. Gauff, who is seeded 7th, had to work hard for her victory on Court 1. She defeated Claire Liu in three sets. Gauff won the contest 6-3, 6-7, 6-2. Earlier in the opening round, Gauff overcame Tamara Korpatsch. Thereafter, she downed Solana Sierra in three sets. Here's more.
Numbers
A look at Gauff's Grand Slam numbers
For the 4th time, Gauff has made it to the 4th round at Wimbledon after 2019, 2021 and 2024. Gauff is now 14-6 at Wimbledon in terms of win-loss record. Overall at Grand Slams, Gauff has raced to an 83-25 win-loss record. Gauff is a two-time Grand Slam winner and is seeking her third title, including a maiden one at Wimbledon.
Information
Here are the match stats
Gauff doled out one ace compared to Liu's none. Gauff also committed more double faults (6-4). She went on to convert 6/14 break points. Notably, Liu clocked 26 winners compared to Gauff's 18. However, 57 unforced errors proved to be Liu's undoing.