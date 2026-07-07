Coco Gauff reaches her maiden Wimbledon semi-final: Key stats

Stats

A look at match stats

Gauff won a total of 87 points and 25 winners in the match. She served seven aces compared to Pegula's two. The former had a win percentage of 67 on her first serve. She won each of her five break points, as well as 63% of her net points. Gauff also recorded seven double-faults, while Pegula had fewer unforced errors (24).