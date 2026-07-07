Coco Gauff reaches her maiden Wimbledon semi-final: Key stats
What's the story
American tennis star Coco Gauff reached her maiden Wimbledon semi-final with a thrilling victory over fourth seed Jessica Pegula. The match, which concluded in an hour and 48 minutes on Centre Court, saw Gauff drop the first set. However, she made a strong comeback to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-3. Gauff, the two-time Grand Slam winner, featured in her maiden Wimbledon quarter-final.
Stats
A look at match stats
Gauff won a total of 87 points and 25 winners in the match. She served seven aces compared to Pegula's two. The former had a win percentage of 67 on her first serve. She won each of her five break points, as well as 63% of her net points. Gauff also recorded seven double-faults, while Pegula had fewer unforced errors (24).
Journey
Over 15 wins at Wimbledon
As mentioned, Gauff is set for her maiden semi-final appearance at Wimbledon. She has raced to a 16-6 singles win-loss record at the grass-court Slam. Earlier, Gauff had reached the semi-finals of all other Majors, even winning Roland Garros and the US Open. The American now has a win-loss record of 85-25 at Grand Slams.
Information
Gauff breaks Serena Williams's record
As per Opta, Gauff now has the second-most Grand Slam singles wins before turning 23. She broke a tie with legend Serena Williams, who won 84 such matches. The former is only behind Maria Sharapova (92).
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4th win over Pegula on the WTA Tour
Gauff claimed her 4th win over Pegula on the WTA Tour. From nine meetings, Pegula leads the H2H record against Gauff (5-4). Before this, the two met at the WTA Finals in Riyadh, 2025. Pegula won the contest in three sets.
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Sixth woman with this feat
As per Opta, Gauff is the sixth woman since 2000 to reach the singles semi-finals at all four Grand Slams before turning 23. She joined Venus Williams, Serena Williams, Kim Clijsters, Justine Henin, and Maria Sharapova.