Wimbledon 2026: Can Coco Gauff win quarter-final on maiden attempt?

Numbers

First Wimbledon quarter-final appearance

As mentioned, Gauff is set for her maiden last-eight appearance at Wimbledon. She has raced to a 15-6 singles win-loss record at the grass-court Slam. Notably, Gauff has reached the semi-finals of all other Majors, even winning Roland Garros and the US Open. The American now has a win-loss record of 84-25 at Grand Slams.