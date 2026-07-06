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Home / News / Sports News / Wimbledon 2026: Can Coco Gauff win quarter-final on maiden attempt?
Wimbledon 2026: Can Coco Gauff win quarter-final on maiden attempt?
Gauff will face fourth seed Jessica Pegula

Wimbledon 2026: Can Coco Gauff win quarter-final on maiden attempt?

By Parth Dhall
Jul 06, 2026
05:00 pm
What's the story

American tennis star Coco Gauff reached her maiden Wimbledon quarter-final with a thrilling victory over Switzerland's Belinda Bencic. The match, which concluded just two minutes before the standard curfew, saw Gauff drop the first set. However, she made a strong comeback to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. Gauff, the two-time Grand Slam winner, will now face fourth seed Jessica Pegula in the quarter-final.

Numbers

First Wimbledon quarter-final appearance

As mentioned, Gauff is set for her maiden last-eight appearance at Wimbledon. She has raced to a 15-6 singles win-loss record at the grass-court Slam. Notably, Gauff has reached the semi-finals of all other Majors, even winning Roland Garros and the US Open. The American now has a win-loss record of 84-25 at Grand Slams.

Information

Gauff emulates Serena Williams

As per Opta, Gauff now has the joint second-most Grand Slam singles wins before turning 23. She equaled Serena Williams, who also won 84 such matches. The duo is only behind Maria Sharapova (92).

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Battle

Gauff set to face Jessica Pegula 

As mentioned, Gauff will now face fellow American Jessica Pegula for a place in the semi-finals. Pegula reached her second Wimbledon quarter-final with a win over Iva Jovic. Notably, Pegula has a 5-3 lead over Gauff in the WTA head-to-head series. The battle has been neck-and-neck of late, with Pegula beating Gauff in the 2025 ATP Finals.

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