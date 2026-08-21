Colombo Test: Shubman Gill displays aggressive approach in practice session
What's the story
India captain Shubman Gill displayed an aggressive batting style during a net session at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo, as per Times of India. He took on spinners Ravindra Jadeja, Manav Suthar, and Saransh Jain with confidence, stepping out of his crease and hitting several balls into the stands. Despite not getting it right every time, he remained committed to his strategy of attacking spin bowlers. Notably, Colombo will host the second and final India-Sri Lanka match, starting on August 23.
Technique refinement
Gill's cautious yet aggressive approach
Gill's footwork improved as the session progressed, with his shots becoming more precise.
He played proper cricketing shots like inside-out over covers and over long-on against off-spin.
The Indian captain was cautious while facing two left-armers, but didn't hold back against Saransh, who saw many deliveries go the distance.
This shows Gill's confidence in his ability to tackle different types of bowling attacks.
Strategy insight
Coach downplays concerns over Gill's aggressive approach
India's spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule downplayed Gill's aggressive approach, saying it's all part of his strategy to adapt.
"With Gill, the flow of runs will always be there. This is just his way of adapting and finding the best methods to play, defend, and more importantly adapt," Bahutule said.
He added that Gill has his own methods of adapting and is sticking to them.
Outing
Gill faltered in Galle
Though India registered a resounding 165-run victory in the first Test at Galle International Stadium, Gill could not make his bat talk.
His two outings resulted in scores worth 16 and 8 as left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya trapped him in both innings.
Coming to Gill's overall Test stats, the Indian captain has racked up 2,993 runs at an average of 43.37.
Gill has a remarkable conversion rate, scoring 11 tons and 8 half-centuries across 42 Tests.
Team dynamics
Saransh's long spell raises questions
Notably, Kuldeep Yadav and KL Rahul missed the practice session.
In his absence, Saransh bowled a long spell, sparking discussions about his inclusion in the second Test after Sri Lanka's decision to add left-handers to their squad.
Bahutule defended Kuldeep's performance in Galle, saying he was trying to adapt and change trajectory as per session requirements.