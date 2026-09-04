US Open: Madison Keys makes stunning comeback against Anna Bondar

The 22nd seed, Keys, won four consecutive games and saved match points in the final set.

She was down 5-3 in a tense tiebreaker but managed to turn things around and secure her spot in the third round.

Keys doled out 5 aces compared to Bondar's two. Both players committed 8 double faults each.

Keys converted 4/13 break points whereas Bondar converted 4/11.

Keys hit a whopping 51 winners but also made 50 unforced errors.