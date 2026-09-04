US Open: Madison Keys makes stunning comeback against Anna Bondar
What's the story
Former US Open finalist Madison Keys pulled off a stunning comeback by saving five match points in a nail-biting second-round encounter against Hungary's Anna Bondar. The match was a rollercoaster ride with Keys eventually winning 5-7, 6-4, 7-6(10-5) at Court 17. It was a thrilling contest on offer as Keys showed her prowess by keeping calm during the tie-breaker in the deciding set. Her next opponent will be either Olympic champion Qinwen Zheng or Yulia Putintseva.
Match stats
Here are the match stats
The 22nd seed, Keys, won four consecutive games and saved match points in the final set.
She was down 5-3 in a tense tiebreaker but managed to turn things around and secure her spot in the third round.
Keys doled out 5 aces compared to Bondar's two. Both players committed 8 double faults each.
Keys converted 4/13 break points whereas Bondar converted 4/11.
Keys hit a whopping 51 winners but also made 50 unforced errors.
Information
Keys races to 133-51 win-loss record at Grand Slams
Keys has raced to a 133-51 win-loss record at Grand Slams. Keys, who is a finalist and two-time semi-finalist at this event, is now 35-14 in terms of win-loss record. Before this, Keys managed to reach three successive fourth rounds this season at Slam events.