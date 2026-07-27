CWG 2026: Gurindervir Singh finishes second in 100m Heat
What's the story
Indian sprinter Gurindervir Singh finished second in his opening-round heat of the men's 100m event at the Commonwealth Games 2026. He clocked a time of 10.39 seconds but fell short of his national record of 10.09 seconds set earlier this year. Gurindervir crossed the line behind Jamaica's Rohan Watson, who won the heat in 10.13 seconds. Here are further details.
Race details
Gurindervir looked composed and confident
Running in lane five, Gurindervir looked composed and confident even before the starter's gun.
The 25-year-old athlete, wearing India's iconic blue jersey, settled into his blocks with focus despite the light drizzle.
He exploded off the line and maintained his rhythm throughout the race.
However, Watson pulled away in the last 30-35 meters to win comfortably.
Meanwhile, qualification for Tuesday's semi-finals will be confirmed after all 11 heats are completed, with 17 athletes progressing from Round One and seven already having byes into semi-finals.
Athletic achievements
First Indian to break the 10.10-second barrier (100m)
Gurindervir arrived at the Commonwealth Games in exceptional form after rewriting Indian sprinting history earlier this year.
The 25-year-old holds the Indian national records in both the men's 60m and 100m events.
He became the first Indian to break the 10.10-second barrier in the latter with a national-record time of 10.09 seconds at Ranchi's National Athletics Federation Cup on May 23, 2026.