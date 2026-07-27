CWG 2026: Gurindervir Singh finishes second in 100m Heat 

Running in lane five, Gurindervir looked composed and confident even before the starter's gun.

The 25-year-old athlete, wearing India's iconic blue jersey, settled into his blocks with focus despite the light drizzle.

He exploded off the line and maintained his rhythm throughout the race.

However, Watson pulled away in the last 30-35 meters to win comfortably.

Meanwhile, qualification for Tuesday's semi-finals will be confirmed after all 11 heats are completed, with 17 athletes progressing from Round One and seven already having byes into semi-finals.