CSK out of Hardik Pandya trade fray? Report suggests
What's the story
The much-discussed trade of all-rounder star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is not as simple as it seems. On Wednesday, both Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) denied any ongoing discussions regarding a possible trade for the star player. "We have not taken any decision, and it is definitely not on the table as yet," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told Cricbuzz.
Trade confirmation
MI deny being in talks
A spokesperson for MI also confirmed that they are not currently in talks over player trades. "Currently we are not engaged in conversations with regard to player trades, the same is only possible once the review is complete," the spokesperson said. The denial from both franchises comes amid speculation about a potential trade involving Pandya after the just-concluded IPL season.
Review impact
Trade talks not happening after Reliance AGM
The denial from MI and CSK comes as they conduct their respective season reviews, according to Cricbuzz. The process started after the AGM of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), the parent company of MI. This year's review is expected to be more comprehensive than previous ones, with any decision on a potential trade involving Pandya only being taken after every aspect has been considered.
Coach assessments
Post-season review at MI
The post-season review at MI also involves evaluations from all members of the support staff, mainly the coaches. Each one has been asked to submit a report on their performance during the just-concluded season. These reports are currently under scrutiny and will factor into any decisions regarding player trades, including that of Pandya.
Potential interest
What about other franchises?
While MI and CSK have denied any ongoing trade talks for Pandya, other franchises such as Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, and Delhi Capitals could be in the fray. As reported earlier, as many as seven teams are interested in acquiring the star Indian all-rounder. However, the question remains whether MI would be satisfied with the return package for their star all-rounder.
History
Pandya's return to MI
Pandya's return to MI was a result of a stunning all-cash deal. The all-rounder returned to the five-time champions for ₹15 crore ahead of IPL 2024. This trade took place after Pandya led Gujarat Titans to back-to-back IPL finals, including a title win in 2022. However, he opted to return to the franchise, where he had spent seven seasons since his debut in 2015. Soon after the transfer, Pandya was made the MI captain, replacing Rohit Sharma.
Downfall
Downfall at MI
Under Pandya's leadership, MI have had a mixed bag of results. In 2024, they finished last in the league. Although MI did qualify for the playoffs last year, they were far from their best. While MI finished ninth this season, Pandya's own form dipped. In 10 games, he managed 206 runs at a strike rate of 138.25. With the ball, he claimed four wickets. The all-rounder was also embroiled in several off-field controversies.