Hockey India defends saffron jersey for World Cup: Details here

In an official statement, Hockey India explained that the traditional blue jersey blended with the artificial turf used in international hockey, making it hard for players to spot their teammates during matches.

The federation said coaches and players had suggested alternative colors like yellow or saffron before settling on saffron.

"The present change to saffron was implemented considering both the technical feedback received from the coaches and players and the symbolic value associated with the color being part of our National Flag," HI added.