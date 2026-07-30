Hockey India defends saffron jersey for World Cup: Details here
What's the story
Hockey India has defended its decision to change the Indian men's and women's hockey teams' jerseys from blue to saffron for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup. The move, which drew criticism from former captain Viren Rasquinha, was explained by Hockey India as being both technically necessary and representative of national pride. The federation said that after discussions with coaches and players, it was found that the blue jersey reduced visibility on modern blue synthetic hockey pitches.
Jersey change rationale
Blending of traditional blue jersey with synthetic turf
In an official statement, Hockey India explained that the traditional blue jersey blended with the artificial turf used in international hockey, making it hard for players to spot their teammates during matches.
The federation said coaches and players had suggested alternative colors like yellow or saffron before settling on saffron.
"The present change to saffron was implemented considering both the technical feedback received from the coaches and players and the symbolic value associated with the color being part of our National Flag," HI added.
Past precedents
Similar changes in past World Cups
Hockey India also pointed out that changing the national team's jersey color isn't a new practice.
The federation noted similar changes were made in previous World Cups, such as yellow for the 2014 FIH Hockey World Cup and sky blue with a different design for the 2018 edition.
"It may also be noted that changes in jersey color are not unprecedented in Indian hockey," HI said.
Design elements
New saffron jersey
The new saffron jersey is said to reflect India's heritage and identity. It features deep navy blue accents inspired by the Ashoka Chakra, Mandala-inspired patterns celebrating cultural heritage, and Tricolour piping along the shoulders and sides.
The teams will also have white jerseys with the same design for their matches in the Netherlands and Belgium from August 15 to 30.
Clarification
Rasquinha clarifies his stance on X
Rasquinha clarified his stance on X, saying he doesn't want to get into politics.
"I'm seeing many unnecessary political comments on this. I don't want to get into any of that. My simple & humble point is on pride, identity & legacy," he wrote.
In an earlier post, Rasquinha questioned the "logic of orange," writing, "I must say that @TheHockeyIndia has done many good things for 🇮🇳🏑. But this is embarrassing."