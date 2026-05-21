IPL 2026: Why Angkrish Raghuvanshi's concussion substitute move sparked debate

Injury details

Raghuvanshi injures finger, KKR announce Ramandeep as concussion substitute

Raghuvanshi injured himself while attempting a full-length diving catch off Varun Chakravarthy's bowling in the match. He continued to keep wickets after the incident but went out in the 14th over for further treatment. Tejasvi Singh Dahiya took over wicketkeeping duties for the rest of the innings. However, things got confusing during the innings break when KKR announced on their official social media handles that Ramandeep Singh had replaced Raghuvanshi as a concussion substitute.