Australia's Cooper Connolly slams his maiden ODI hundred: Key stats
What's the story
Australia's Cooper Connolly has slammed his maiden ODI hundred. The opening batter recorded the feat in the 3rd and final ODI against Bangladesh cricket team on Sunday in Dhaka. Chasing a competitive target of 276 runs, Connolly has led Australia's charge, keeping them alive in the contest. It has been a fine knock from Connolly, who recently enjoyed a superb IPL 2026 season.
Knock
A fine hand from the talented batter
Connolly and Josh Inglis added 40 runs before the Aussies were reduced to 40/2 and then 70/3. Alongside Marnus Labuschagne, Connolly put up a 64-run stand before Cameron Green joined the latter and they have added another fifty-plus partnership for the 5th wicket. Connolly completed his century 31st over, taking 87 balls for the milestone.
Numbers
8th Australian batter with an ODI hundred versus Bangladesh
After scoring 35 and 0 in the 1st two ODIs of this series, Connolly came good. Playing his 12th ODI (9 innings), he surpassed 230 runs at 39-plus (100s: 1, 50s: 1). As per ESPNcricinfo, Connolly became the 8th Australian to smash an ODI hundred against Bangladesh after Ricky Ponting, Andrew Symonds, Michael Clarke, Shane Watson, Mike Hussey, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh.
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Over 500 runs in List A cricket
Playing his 23rd match in List A cricket (20 innings), Connolly has surpassed 530 runs at 27-plus. He clocked his maiden List A hundred. Notably, he has three fifties under his belt.