Australia's Cooper Connolly slams his maiden ODI hundred: Key stats

Knock

A fine hand from the talented batter

Connolly and Josh Inglis added 40 runs before the Aussies were reduced to 40/2 and then 70/3. Alongside Marnus Labuschagne, Connolly put up a 64-run stand before Cameron Green joined the latter and they have added another fifty-plus partnership for the 5th wicket. Connolly completed his century 31st over, taking 87 balls for the milestone.