Neeraj Chopra, PT Usha receive CWG flag for India

After the formal handover, India presented a stunning cultural performance centered on the theme of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, "The World is One Family."

The three-part show celebrated India's diversity and artistic heritage while inviting the Commonwealth to Ahmedabad.

Actor Manushi Chhillar led a visually spectacular opening act celebrating 150 years of Vande Mataram, with hundreds of dancers performing against immersive digital backdrops.