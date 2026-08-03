Neeraj Chopra, PT Usha receive CWG flag for India
What's the story
The 2026 Commonwealth Games (CWG) concluded in Glasgow on Sunday, marking the end of an 11-day sporting extravaganza and the beginning of a new chapter for India. In a symbolic handover ceremony, Scotland officially handed over the Commonwealth Games flag and ceremonial baton to India. Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha received them on behalf of the nation.
Cultural showcase
India dazzles with cultural performance after formal handover
After the formal handover, India presented a stunning cultural performance centered on the theme of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, "The World is One Family."
The three-part show celebrated India's diversity and artistic heritage while inviting the Commonwealth to Ahmedabad.
Actor Manushi Chhillar led a visually spectacular opening act celebrating 150 years of Vande Mataram, with hundreds of dancers performing against immersive digital backdrops.
Musical fusion
'The Cultural Jugalbandi' was a major highlight
One of the highlights of the ceremony was an Indo-Scottish musical collaboration called The Cultural Jugalbandi, featuring sitarist Rishab Sharma and renowned Scottish musician Ross Ainslie.
Their blend of Indian classical music with Scottish pipes represented a smooth transition from one host to another.
The Indian segment concluded with Shankar Mahadevan performing with his sons Siddharth and Shivam Mahadevan, delivering powerful renditions of popular songs such as Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walon, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Ae Watan, and Lehara Do.
Medal tally
India celebrates Glasgow Games
Despite sending a smaller contingent of 122 athletes to Glasgow compared to 210 in Birmingham, India retained its fourth position with an impressive 39 medals.
Boxing led India's charge with an impressive 10-medal haul, including seven gold medals.
Athletics also made history with Gulveer Singh becoming the first Indian to win a Commonwealth Games medal in men's 5,000m.
While Neeraj Chopra secured silver, India also won its first-ever CWG medal in judo.
Information
India's medal haul
Overall, India concluded its Glasgow CWG 2026 campaign with 39 medals - 13 gold, 17 silver, and nine bronze. Australia, England, and Canada finished above India in terms of total medals.