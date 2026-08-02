Commonwealth Games 2026: India concludes campaign with 39 medals
What's the story
India concluded its campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow with a total of 39 medals. The tally, which includes 13 gold, 17 silver, and nine bronze medals, fell short of the symbolic 50-medal mark that India had maintained since the 2002 Commonwealth Games. However, India enjoyed its most successful boxing campaign to date, securing a record 10 medals, highlighted by a historic tally of seven golds.
Haul
Weightlifting, boxing steal the show
India's campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games began with weightlifting, which contributed eight medals - one gold, six silver, and one bronze. The bronze medal came in para-powerlifting.
Mirabai Chanu made history by winning her third consecutive CWG gold.
Boxing then stole the show with India winning a record 10 medals in total, seven gold and three silver, making it the joint-best boxing performance by any nation in Commonwealth Games history, with England (10 in 2026).
Judo
India's first-ever gold in judo
Harsh Singh (men's 60kg) and Asmita Dey (women's 48kg) scripted history with gold medals in judo.
Asmita Dey achieved the feat first, marking India's first-ever CWG gold in judo. Harsh Singh joined her a few minutes later.
While Yamini Mourya won silver (women's 57kg), Unnati Sharma (women's 63kg) clinched bronze, making India's best-ever medal haul in this sport.
Athletics
Athletics contributes 12 medals
Athletics contributed three gold, five silver, and four bronze medals to India's tally at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
Tejaswin Shankar became the first Indian to win a Commonwealth Games decathlon medal, winning bronze.
Gulveer Singh made history by becoming the first Indian athlete to win two athletics medals at a single Commonwealth Games - silver in men's 10,000m and bronze in 5,000m.
Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra won silver, his second career CWG medal.
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History for para-athletes
India's para-athletes also made history by matching the country's total medal tally from all previous Commonwealth Games editions. The 28-member contingent returned with seven medals - three gold, two silver, and two bronze, exceeding the quality of past performances.
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India's overall medal haul at CWG
Overall, India concluded its Glasgow CWG 2026 campaign with 39 medals - 13 gold, 17 silver, and nine bronze. Australia, England, and Canada finished above India in terms of total medals.