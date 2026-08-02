Commonwealth Games 2026: India concludes campaign with 39 medals

India's campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games began with weightlifting, which contributed eight medals - one gold, six silver, and one bronze. The bronze medal came in para-powerlifting.

Mirabai Chanu made history by winning her third consecutive CWG gold.

Boxing then stole the show with India winning a record 10 medals in total, seven gold and three silver, making it the joint-best boxing performance by any nation in Commonwealth Games history, with England (10 in 2026).