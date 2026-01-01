CWG: India's Tejaswin Shankar bags bronze medal in men's decathlon
What's the story
India's Tejaswin Shankar has become the first-ever medalist in men's decathlon in Commonwealth Games (CWG) history. Shankar won the bronze medal in the 2026 CWG edition. It's a massive achievement for India at CWG. Earlier on Day 1, Shankar finished in second position after the end of five events. On Friday, he competed in 110m hurdles, pole vault, 1500m, discus throw and javelin throw.
Twitter Post
Bronze!
From almost missing out due to injury to a historical medal finish! 🥉— Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) July 31, 2026
Unbelievable effort from Tejaswin Shankar to win bronze in the Men’s Decathlon!🔥
A brilliant show of grit, determination and will, he stayed well within reach of a medal throughout. A win that will be… pic.twitter.com/ZPLIZ3GvB3
Day 2
Shankar finishes with 7,976 points, earns podium finish
The 27-year-old Shankar finished with a tally of 7,976 points after 10 events which took places across two days.
Shankar finished behind gold medalist Lindon Victor of Grenada, who secured a personal best with 8,096 points.
Meanwhile, Canada's Damian Warner secured 8,036 points.
Shankar narrowly beat England's Sammy Ball (7,893 points) to secure his spot on the podium.
Day 1
Day 1 summary: Knee injury, 100m race and long jump
Despite a knee injury that forced him to retire from men's high jump on Day 1, Shankar put up a strong performance across all events.
He started the day with a timing of 10.96 seconds in the 100m race.
He made a strong comeback in the long jump, achieving a personal best of 7.82m and earning 1,015 points for his effort.
Happenings
Tejaswin shines in high jump event
In shot put, Shankar managed a best throw of 13.09m in three attempts, finishing seventh.
This earned him 673 points and dropped him to fifth place overall with a total of 2,558 points after three events.
However, he shone in his signature high jump event where he cleared a top-ranking height of 2.15m for 944 crucial points to hold second place.
400m
Shankar ends Day 1 with 400m race
In the final event of the day, the 400m race, Shankar clocked a time of 49.51 seconds.
This was not close to his personal best, but it helped him end Day 1 in second place with a total of 4,339 points, just behind Tokyo Olympic champion Damian Warner.
Despite competing against tough opponents Shankar put up a commendable performance on Day 1.