CWG: India's Tejaswin Shankar bags bronze medal in men's decathlon

The 27-year-old Shankar finished with a tally of 7,976 points after 10 events which took places across two days.

Shankar finished behind gold medalist Lindon Victor of Grenada, who secured a personal best with 8,096 points.

Meanwhile, Canada's Damian Warner secured 8,036 points.

Shankar narrowly beat England's Sammy Ball (7,893 points) to secure his spot on the podium.