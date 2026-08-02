Indian boxers bag 10 medals at CWG 2026: Dissecting campaign 

India's performance at the 2026 CWG has been stellar, especially in boxing.

The country had finished second in the medal tally at Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022.

This time, with traditional strong suits like shooting, wrestling, and badminton missing from the Commonwealth Games, boxing became India's only platform to showcase its strength.

Like India, England also walked away with 10 boxing medals (4 gold, 3 silver, 3 bronze).

No other contingent managed more than six medals.