Indian boxers bag 10 medals at CWG 2026: Dissecting campaign
What's the story
Indian boxers have put up an impressive performance at the 2026 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Glasgow, Scotland. The contingent secured 10 medals, including seven gold and three silver. This marks a new record for India in CWG boxing history. The achievement is particularly remarkable given the administrative challenges faced by the sport in India. Here we revisit the campaign of India's boxing contingent at the 2026 CWG.
Medal tally
India's stellar performance in boxing at CWG
India's performance at the 2026 CWG has been stellar, especially in boxing.
The country had finished second in the medal tally at Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022.
This time, with traditional strong suits like shooting, wrestling, and badminton missing from the Commonwealth Games, boxing became India's only platform to showcase its strength.
Like India, England also walked away with 10 boxing medals (4 gold, 3 silver, 3 bronze).
No other contingent managed more than six medals.
Gold
Glory for Preeti, Lamboria
Preeti Pawar won India's first-ever boxing gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026.
She achieved this feat by defeating Canada's Scarlett Delgado by 5-0 in the women's 54kg final.
Meanwhile, World number one Jaismine Lamboria bagged the prestigious gold medal in women's 57kg final.
She defeated Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh by a unanimous decision of 5-0 in the final on Saturday.
Women's performance
Other golds for women's
Sakshi Chaudhary continued the country's golden run in boxing by defeating England's Ruby White to claim the women's 51kg gold medal.
She won by unanimous decision.
Priya Ghanghas was the champion in the women's 60kg event, having triumphed over Canada's Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh by 4-1 in the final.
Arundhati Choudhary beat England's Chantelle Reid by a unanimous 5-0 in the women's 70kg final.
Men's success
Gold for Sachin, Panghal
In the men's category, Sachin Siwach (men's 60kg) and Ankush Panghal (men's 60kg) were both declared winners on the judges' scorecard.
The former staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Namibia's Tryagain Morning Ndevelo by a 3-2 split decision in a thrilling final.
Meanwhile, Panghal ensured India's golden run continued by defeating England's Dimeji Shittu 4-1 to win the title.
Silver
These stars settled for silver medals
Meanwhile, Jadumani Singh Mandengbam won a silver medal in the men's 55kg boxing event.
He lost to Australia's Jye Dixon by a unanimous decision in the final.
Narender Berwal also signed off with a silver medal in the men's +90kg boxing event after going down to England's Damar Thomas by 5-0 in the final.
Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain settled for the silver medal in the women's 75kg boxing event after losing 1-4 on points to Australia's Emma-Sue Greentree in the final.