CWG: Boxers Siwach and Ankush win gold; Narender bags silver

Siwach's road to the gold medal was paved with a string of impressive victories over tough opponents.

He had earlier defeated Canada's Keoma Al-Ahmadieh and England's William Hewitt in the preliminary rounds.

In the quarter-finals, he beat Botswana's Treasure Moremi by unanimous decision and then overcame Wales's Owain Harris-Allan in the semi-finals.

And in the final, Siwach prevailed with a 3-2 (winner by points) verdict after clinching the final round 4-1.