CWG: Boxers Siwach and Ankush win gold; Narender bags silver
What's the story
Indian men's boxing had a strong finish at the 2026 Commonwealth Games (CWG). Sachin Siwach won the gold medal in men's 60kg boxing. The Indian boxer defeated Namibia's Tryagain Ndevelo in a closely contested final. Shortly thereafter, Ankush Panghal overcame Dimeji Shittu of England in 80kg category. And finally, Narender Berwal won silver in men's +90kg. He was overcome by England's Damar Thomas.
Path to victory
Siwach's journey to gold
Siwach's road to the gold medal was paved with a string of impressive victories over tough opponents.
He had earlier defeated Canada's Keoma Al-Ahmadieh and England's William Hewitt in the preliminary rounds.
In the quarter-finals, he beat Botswana's Treasure Moremi by unanimous decision and then overcame Wales's Owain Harris-Allan in the semi-finals.
And in the final, Siwach prevailed with a 3-2 (winner by points) verdict after clinching the final round 4-1.
Ankush
Ankush makes a comeback to defeat Shittu
Before his gold medal bout, Ankush had defeated Canada's Joshua Ofori in the semis.
The Indian boxer won that match by a unanimous decision of 5-0, securing his place in the final against Shittu.
In the title match, Shittu started strong and won the first round 5-0 even knocking down Ankush once.
However, Ankush made a strong comeback winning both second and third rounds with scores of 3-2 and 4-1, respectively.
Narender
Thomas was dominant against Narender
Thomas was dominant against Narender throughout the final bout.
Notably, there was no let up from Thomas in the final round after doing well in the first two.
He won the first round by a 4-1 margin before outclassing his Indian opponent in the 2nd round.
Thomas took the victory by a unanimous decision. A final 5-0 win over Narender highlighted his prowess.
Medals
10 medals for India in boxing at CWG 2026
India's boxing contingent finished with a total of 10 medals in boxing at the Commonwealth Games 2026.
Siwach and Ankush bagged gold. Meanwhile, Narender and Jadumani Singh settled for silver medals.
Among women, Preeti Pawar won in 54kg category. Jaismine Lamboria shone in 57kg category.
And then, the trio of Sashi Chaudhary (51kg), Priya Ghanghas (60kg), and Arundhati Choudhary (70kg) won gold medals.
Finally, Lovlina Borgohain won the silver medal. Lovlina fell short against Australia's Emma-Sue Greentree.
Twitter Post
Siwach!
Sachin Siwach shows how it isn’t over till it’s over! 🥇✨— Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 1, 2026
A close contest turned into a golden moment! Sachin delivered a terrific final round to claim the Men’s 60kg title and bring home India’s sixth boxing gold.
Let’s #Cheer4Bharat! 🇮🇳#WeAreTeamIndia | #TogetherWeDream pic.twitter.com/r8ZVwR6MVj
Twitter Post
Ankush!
Ankush Panghal owns the moment! 🥇✨— Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 1, 2026
He dominates the Men's 80kg final with a fearless display in the ring to claim the title. Another golden chapter for Indian boxing as we celebrate our seventh boxing gold! 🥊
Let's #Cheer4Bharat! 🇮🇳#WeAreTeamIndia | #TogetherWeDream pic.twitter.com/dcEK4W5R5K