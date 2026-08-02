Commonwealth Games 2026: Gulveer Singh scripts history with multiple medals
What's the story
Indian long-distance runner Gulveer Singh has made history at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. The 28-year-old has become the first Indian athlete to win medals in both the 5,000m and 10,000m events at a single edition of these Games. He won silver in the men's 10,000m race and bronze in the men's 5,000m event over two days of competition.
Race strategy
Silver in men's 10,000m event
On a rainy and windy night at Scotstoun Stadium, Singh clocked 27:49.78 to finish second in the men's 10,000m race.
He was just behind Australia's Ky Robinson who won gold with a time of 27:48.93. The bronze medal went to Isle of Man's David Mullarkey.
This was India's first-ever medal in the men's 10,000m event at the Commonwealth Games and broke Africa's long-standing dominance on the podium for this event.
Double medalist
Bronze in men's 5000m race
On Saturday, Singh returned to the track for the men's 5,000m final and added a bronze medal with a time of 13:24.95.
He narrowly edged out Kenya's Cornelius Kemboi in an exciting finish, completing his historic double.
The feat made him the first Indian man to win a medal in this event at these Games.
Background
From joining Indian Army to becoming an athlete
Singh hails from Sirsa village in Atrauli district of Uttar Pradesh.
He grew up in a farming family and ran a lot as a child on the dirt roads around his village.
His only goal was to clear the physical test required for joining Indian Army as a jawan.
Once he joined, he started taking inter-unit races seriously due to practical reasons like better food and pay.
Athletic journey
Success at national and Asian level
Singh participated in his first inter-unit race while on guard duty in Arunachal Pradesh.
Within three years, he became the national champion in the men's 10,000m at the 2023 National Games.
He holds multiple national records and has already tasted success at the Asian level with gold medals in both events at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships.