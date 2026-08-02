Commonwealth Games 2026: Gulveer Singh scripts history with multiple medals

On a rainy and windy night at Scotstoun Stadium, Singh clocked 27:49.78 to finish second in the men's 10,000m race.

He was just behind Australia's Ky Robinson who won gold with a time of 27:48.93. The bronze medal went to Isle of Man's David Mullarkey.

This was India's first-ever medal in the men's 10,000m event at the Commonwealth Games and broke Africa's long-standing dominance on the podium for this event.