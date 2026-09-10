Edgbaston Test: England's Jordan Cox keeps for half-centurion Jamie Smith 

Smith's injury occurred while he was standing up to the stumps during Pakistan's first innings.

He took a blow while trying to collect a leg-side delivery from Ollie Robinson just after lunch.

The wicketkeeper-batsman called for the physiotherapist for additional strapping soon after.

Despite the injury, Smith batted at No. 7 in England's batting order on day two and scored a solid 69 runs off 84 balls before getting out caught and bowled by Razaullah.