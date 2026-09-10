Edgbaston Test: England's Jordan Cox keeps for half-centurion Jamie Smith
What's the story
England's wicketkeeper-batsman Jamie Smith has been ruled out of Pakistan's second innings in the third Test at Edgbaston. He sustained an injury to his left ring finger while keeping wickets during Pakistan's first innings on day one. Jordan Cox took over as England's wicketkeeper for the rest of the match. Despite nursing the injury, Smith shone with the bat as England scored 453/10 in response to Pakistan's first innings score of 133. Smith will be further assessed after the Test match.
Injury impact
Smith sustained injury while standing up to the stumps
Smith's injury occurred while he was standing up to the stumps during Pakistan's first innings.
He took a blow while trying to collect a leg-side delivery from Ollie Robinson just after lunch.
The wicketkeeper-batsman called for the physiotherapist for additional strapping soon after.
Despite the injury, Smith batted at No. 7 in England's batting order on day two and scored a solid 69 runs off 84 balls before getting out caught and bowled by Razaullah.
New role
Cox takes over gloves
Cox, who has only kept wickets in eight First-Class matches (six for Kent and two for Essex), took over the gloves at the start of Pakistan's second innings after tea.
His transition to keeper led to a reshuffle in positions, with Ben Duckett moving from first slip to gully.
England captain Joe Root, who had left the cordon for this series, filled his position at first slip for Pakistan's second innings, as per Cricinfo.
Summary
Smith slams his 3rd half-century versus Pakistan in Tests
Smith walked to the crease when England were 229/5 in the 50th over with Harry Brook getting dismissed.
Alongside half-centurion Dan Lawrence, Smith was part of a 64-run stand off 76 balls.
He then added 38 runs alongside Gus Atkinson and another 41 with Robinson before perishing.
England were 372/8 when Smith was dismissed.
Playing his 25th match, Smith has amassed 1,549 runs at 39.71. He clocked his 10th fifty (100s: 2).
In six matches against Pakistan (9 innings), Smith now owns 312 runs at 34.66 (50s: 3).