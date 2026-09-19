Rovman Powell goes past 450 T20 sixes: Key stats
What's the story
In a thrilling encounter in Qualifier 2, Shimron Hetmyer scored his second century of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2026. However, his impressive knock of 102 not out off just 45 balls wasn't enough to secure a win for the Guyana Amazon Warriors against Jamaica Kingsmen. Rovman Powell led his team to victory with an explosive innings of 40 not out off just 17 balls. During his stay, Powell went past 450 sixes in T20 cricket. Let's look at his stats.
Game impact
A fine hand from the skipper
Powell arrived to bat with the Kingsmen needing 55 runs from 29 balls.
Despite not getting much support from the other end, the skipper played an exceptional knock as his side prevailed with two balls tp spare.
Reflecting on his own innings, Powell said it could be one of the best he has played in the CPL.
"It's the most impactful, to be honest, and it's good to get such an impactful innings in a playoff game that puts us in the final," he said.
Milestone
450 sixes in T20 cricket
Powell's 40* in the aforementioned game was laced with two fours and four sixes.
With his second big hit, Powell reached the milestone of 450 T20 sixes.
Powell has now got to 452 maximums across 370 games in the T20 format, as per Cricinfo.
The tally includes 6,783 runs at an average of 25.79 (SR: 141.13).
CPL
Over 150 sixes in the CPL
In the Caribbean Premier League, the dasher has completed 154 sixes across 116 games.
This includes 2,190 runs at an average of 27.03 (SR: 134.02, 50s: 9).
He is also the batter with the most T20I sixes for West Indies (156).
The ILT20 is the tournament that has seen Powell register 50-plus sixes (53).