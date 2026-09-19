Rovman Powell goes past 450 T20 sixes: Key stats 

Powell arrived to bat with the Kingsmen needing 55 runs from 29 balls.

Despite not getting much support from the other end, the skipper played an exceptional knock as his side prevailed with two balls tp spare.

Reflecting on his own innings, Powell said it could be one of the best he has played in the CPL.

"It's the most impactful, to be honest, and it's good to get such an impactful innings in a playoff game that puts us in the final," he said.